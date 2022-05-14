Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

