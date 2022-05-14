DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.25

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $511,484.17 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.