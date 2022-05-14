DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.88 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and $200,135.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

