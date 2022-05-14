Derwent London’s (DLN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.14) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.62) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.78 ($43.19).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,990 ($36.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($47.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($25,753.17).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

