Derwent London’s (DLN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,200 ($51.78) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,502.78 ($43.19).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of LON:DLN traded up GBX 86 ($1.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,990 ($36.86). 234,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,466. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($47.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,102.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,255.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.10), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($25,753.17).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.