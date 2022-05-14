Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,825

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,773.89 ($21.87).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,808 ($22.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,669.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,643.29. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823 ($22.48). The firm has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.90) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,137.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

