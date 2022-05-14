Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $37.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 44.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.