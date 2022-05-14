Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
DNUT stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.