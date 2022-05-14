Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

DNUT stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

