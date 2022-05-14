Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,900

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,304.50 ($40.74) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,772.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,379.81. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock has a market cap of £44.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

