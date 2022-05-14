Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

