Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $92.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 51.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

