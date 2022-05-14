Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($20.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.23 and a 200-day moving average of €12.97.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.