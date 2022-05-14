Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Up 1.6%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €28.85 ($30.37) and last traded at €28.75 ($30.26). Approximately 21,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.30 ($29.79).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

