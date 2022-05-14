Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.37 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.32 ($19.29). 12,609,159 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

