Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

HZNOF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

