Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,267.61 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($46.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,193.08).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,176.82).

On Thursday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($43.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,197.63).

On Thursday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($46.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,195.34).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,823.50 ($47.14) on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.47) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,819.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,809.71. The company has a market cap of £88.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,095.88 ($50.50).

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

