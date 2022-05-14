Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 110.0% in April

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DMIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Diamcor Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

