Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28,520.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

