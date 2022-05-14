DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 8.8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.38 and last traded at 1.40. Approximately 1,036,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,865,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.53.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

