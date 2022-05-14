Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stake Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 979,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD opened at $3.55 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,550.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,482.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,604 shares of company stock valued at $235,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

