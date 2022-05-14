Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 335 ($4.13).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.77) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 324.89 ($4.01).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($92,358.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.