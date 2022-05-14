DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

