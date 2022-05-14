Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of DHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 1,229,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

