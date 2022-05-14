DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 252.8% in April

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 423,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,802. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
