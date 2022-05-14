Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Docebo stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

