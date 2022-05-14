Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.22, but opened at $32.44. Docebo shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 1,972 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.
Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
