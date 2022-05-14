Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCBO. CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.90.

Docebo stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Docebo has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

