Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 63.9% in April

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.16. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

