Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Dominion Lending Centres has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Core Business Operations and Non-Core Business Asset Management. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 207 franchisees. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

