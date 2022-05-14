Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) versus Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Head to Head Comparison

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Draganfly and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Joby Aviation 0 3 2 0 2.40

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.36%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 22.81 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.12 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Draganfly beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

