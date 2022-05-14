Dream Asset Management Corporation Purchases 132,300 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,001,926.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,426,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,191,077.18.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.38 and a 52 week high of C$30.53.

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.22.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

