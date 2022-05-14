DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 329.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 284,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

