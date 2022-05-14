Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 22.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 198.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $791,462. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

