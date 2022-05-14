Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

