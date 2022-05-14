Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in April

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the April 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 12,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.