Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Bank of America

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $22.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. 2,016,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -51.01. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $106,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 741,567 shares of company stock valued at $65,732,619 and have sold 2,536 shares valued at $253,384.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

