DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Shares of DD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

