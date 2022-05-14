Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.00 ($47.37).

DUE opened at €25.50 ($26.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a one year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

