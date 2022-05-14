Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $731,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

