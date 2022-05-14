DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.17. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.59. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 56.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 41.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

