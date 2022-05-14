Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $10,630.72 and approximately $44,147.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00218648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.73 or 0.01785205 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

