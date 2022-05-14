E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.25 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($12.94).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.89 ($10.41) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.29 and its 200 day moving average is €11.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

