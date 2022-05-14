E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation's longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Separately, Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 58.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

