Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.22%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

