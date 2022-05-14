Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 32800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
