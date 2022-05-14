Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 32800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

