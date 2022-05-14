Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 63.2% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 226,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

