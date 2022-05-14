Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 63.2% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 226,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
