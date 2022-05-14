ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

ECN opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.37.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

