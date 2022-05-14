Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $4.50. Educational Development shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 15,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

