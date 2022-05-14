Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $4.50. Educational Development shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 15,496 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.
About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
