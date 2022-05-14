Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 590071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.30 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

