EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.40 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 927661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £446,250 ($550,178.77).

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

